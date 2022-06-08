Canadian Defensive Lineman Makes Impression at Syracuse Camp

Class of 2024 Canadian defensive lineman Thomas Chapdelaine is not well known by division one schools in the United States, but that is starting to change after participating in his first American camps over the weekend. The Champlain College-Lennoxville (Quebec) standout participated in Syracuse camp on Saturday and then in Penn State's on Sunday. His time with the Orange was a valuable learning experience.

"It went pretty well," Chapdelaine said. "It was a really great experience. I loved coach Achuff's energy just as the rest of the coaching staff. I talked with coach Achuff about my first step on pass rush. I'm going to take his tips and put it in to work to improve my game."

Chapdelaine was impressive during one on ones with the offensive linemen attending the camp, showing the ability to maintain leverage and stay low off the edge. He also had the speed to get around opposing tackles, while moving well during individual drills. He is certainly one to keep an eye one in the 2024 cycle and should stay on the Orange's radar. .

"I know that coach Achuff wanted to stay in contact with me," Chapdelaine said. "I really enjoyed the fit with the coaching staff. The team spirit looked pretty solid. I'm very motivated to keep working and to have an offer from the program."

Chapdelaine says he is listed at 6-3, 240 pounds.

