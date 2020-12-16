Three Sleepers in Syracuse's 2021 Class

DE JATIUS GEER

Geer may be the most under-hyped player in Syracuse's 2021 class. He is a twitchy athlete that shows an explosive burst on film. He has a variety of pass rush moves and is stronger than you'd expect such an explosive athlete. Geer is also already well built at 6-5, 260 pounds. Even with Syracuse returning its starting defensive ends from last season in Josh Black and Kingsley Jonathan, Geer is too good to keep off of the field. Expect him to be part of the rotation next season. He has the potential to be a star along the defensive line.

OT TYLER MAGNUSON

Magnuson has an ideal frame for an offensive tackle, plays with a mean streak, moves extremely well and shows great technique as a high school prospect. The biggest thing holding him back is his weight, as he has played around 240 or 250 pounds in high school. He will have to add 40 or 50 pounds to that frame, but once he does, you love the upside. Do not be surprised if schools in the Midwest will wonder how this one got away in two to three years.

OT AUSTYN KAUHI

Kauhi shows a level of comfort within pass protection that you typically do not see in high school offensive line prospects, exception for the elite of the elite. Combine that with a long frame and physical style of play, and Kauhi oozes potential. That potential has to be developed, but is capable of realizing that if he puts in the work. Kauhi is also versatile enough to play anywhere along the offensive line.