Top 100 2023 Forward Alyssa Latham Commits to Syracuse

Class of 2023 forward Alyssa Latham has committed to Syracuse women's basketball. Latham plays for Homewood-Flossmoor High in Illinois and is ranked the 68th best player in her class according to ESPN. She also held offers from Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Marquette, Northwestern and Loyola, among others. She is the first 2023 prospect to pick the Orange.

Latham is listed at 6-1 and is one of the better scorers in the class. She runs with Midwest Elite AAU squad in the Nike EYBL. At Nike Nationals, Latham had a pair of extremely impressive performances. In a loss to Cal Stars, Latham scored 24 points on 9-11 shooting and grabbed four rebounds. She followed that up with a 16 point, seven rebound outing on 6-12 shooting in a loss to Philly Rise.

New head coach Felisha Legette-Jack has already put her stamp on the program. She has completely reshaped the roster from last season adding transfers Dyaisha Fair (guard, Buffalo), Olivia Owens (forward, Kentucky), Asia Strong (forward, Arizona State), Kyra Wood (forward, Temple), Cheyenne McEvans (guard, Buffalo) Saniia Wilson (forward, Buffalo), Georgia Woolley (guard, Buffalo) and Dariauna Lews (forward, Alabama A&M) as incoming players.

Beyond the transfers, Syracuse has added two class of 2022 prospects to its roster for next season in guard Kennedi Perkins and wing Lexi McNabb. With a commitment from Latham, its 2023 class is off to a strong start.

