Nine Transfer Portal Options for Syracuse to Replace Willie Tyler

Texas offensive lineman transfer Willie Tyler was supposed to provide depth to the Syracuse offensive line this season. He announced his decision to transfer to the Orange in April, but decommitted last week. With Syracuse still in need of help along the offensive line, the staff will be looking into options via the transfer portal. Here are nine that make sense.

Stacey Wilkins - Oklahoma

A former four star recruit, Wilkins redshirted in 2019 and opted out of the 2020 season. At 6-6, 316 pounds, Wilkins has ideal size, coveted talent and four years of eligibility remaining. He makes a ton of sense for Syracuse. Beyond the 2021 season, he would be a clear favorite to be a multi-year started for the Orange. In the 2019 class, Wilkins signed with Oklahoma over Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and Utah among many others.

Justin Scrempos - San Jose State

Scrempos is a 6-8, 315 pound tackle who signed with San Jose State int he 2019 class. He greyshirted in 2019 and redshirted in 2020, leaving him four years of eligibility left. With his size and length, he could be an interesting option. SJSU is returning their entire offensive line for the 2021 season, so Scrempos is looking for an opportunity to play. Scrempos would provide depth in 2021 and would have a shot to compete for the starting spot in 2022 and beyond.

Jalan Robinson - Kansas

Robinson is a 6-5, 300 pound tackle who redshirted in 2018, did not play in 2019 and played in two games in 2020. Robinson could use a change of scenery, and his athleticism is intriguing. Perhaps coming to Syracuse, with proper coaching, he could realize some of his potential. He signed with Kansas over Mississippi State and Nebraska in 2018.

Nick Lewis - Kentucky

Lewis signed with Kentucky over Washington State, Iowa State, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri and several others in the 2018 class. He is the tallest player on this list at 6-9. When he arrived at Kentucky, he was nearly 370 pounds. However, he worked hard to shed over 40 pounds and left Kentucky at about 320. Lewis played in 19 games during his career with the Wildcats. Lewis needs a fresh start where he can provide depth and potentially compete for a starting gig. Syracuse could give him that.

Prince Sammons - Auburn

A mammoth frame at 6-7, Sammons is a former four star prospect in the 2016 class and spent most of his time with the Tigers as a reserve lineman. He is a grad transfer with only one year of eligibility left. He would provide depth for the Orange and someone who could potentially compete for a starting spot.

Christian Henderson - Louisiana Tech

Henderson appeared in 20 games over the last two seasons for Louisiana Tech. At 6-5, 328 pounds, he is an athletic lineman who has three years of eligibility left. He signed with Tech over Southern Miss in the 2018 class.

Anthony Laudicina - Buffalo

Laudicina was a reserve offensive lineman at Buffalo that was stuck behind one of the best lines of any non power five school. With a coaching change, he is looking to continue his career elsewhere. Laudicina could add depth to Syracuse and has the potential to crack the two deep before his career would be over. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Trey Price - Nevada

Trey Price came to Nevada as a junior college transfer. He has two years of eligibility remaining. At 6-6, 300 pounds, he has a great frame and has years of experience beyond high school. Price appeared in 10 games a sophomore and did not see any action as a junior.

Jacob Farrell - North Texas

Farrell is a very talented offensive tackle who signed with Oklahoma State in the 2018 class over Kansas, TCU and Texas Tech, among others. He was dismissed from OSU for violation of team rules. Farrell picked North Texas as his transfer destination, but did not receive immediate eligibility. He played in North Texas' bowl game following the 2020 season, but was injured in the first quarter. Now he is looking for another home. If the off the field stuff checks out, he would be worth taking a chance on.