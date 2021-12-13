Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Transfer Safety Bralyn Oliver Officially Visited Syracuse

    Oliver is transferring from Louisville but is currently committed to Oregon State.
    Transfer safety Bralyn Oliver took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend. Oliver is transferring from Louisville but committed to Oregon State in late November. That commitment is non-binding, and he was able to get a close look at the Orange. Oliver is close friends with Syracuse defensive lineman Jatius Geer. 

    Oliver signed with Louisville as part of the Cardinals 2021 recruiting class. He picked Louisville over offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, NC State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas Tech, West Virginia and others. In fact, Oliver originally gave a verbal to Georgia in August of 2019. Three months later he elected to reopen his recruitment shortly after visiting Alabama. In April 2020, he committed to Louisville and signed with the Cardinals that December before enrolling early in January 2021. 

    In late August, before the 2021 season began, Oliver chose to enter the transfer portal. 

    "First off I would like to thank the most high for giving me this opportunity most people don't get," Oliver posted on Twitter. "Second I would like to thank everyone connected to The University of Louisville for love and for the great time and allowing me to be here. With that being said I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. Once again thank you University of Louisville for the amazing opportunity." 

    Syracuse has done a nice job over the last few years developing defensive backs. The Orange had two drafted and three make an NFL roster just last offseason, with Andre Cisco (Jaguars), Ifeatu Melifonwu (Lions) and Trill Williams (Dolphins). Oliver has the physical tools to potentially join that group down the road should he pick the Orange. 

