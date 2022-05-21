Wide Receiver Transfer Commit Currently on Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse transfer wide receiver commit D'Marcus Adams is visiting for his official this weekend. Adams arrived on Friday and the visit concludes on Sunday. The Florida Atlantic transfer committed to the Orange earlier this month.

Listed at 6-0, 180 pounds, Adams is known as a speedster. He can play out of the slot or on the outside. He also can contribute on special teams as a dangerous return man. Adams played under current Syracuse wide receivers coach Mike Johnson at Florida Atlantic. The two will reunite in Central New York. Adams initially signed with Florida State out of high school as an elite recruit, but left for FAU after spending parts of two seasons with the Seminoles.

Adams played in 17 games at FAU over two seasons, totaling three catches for 94 yards. He also averaged nearly 24 yards per kick return over 10 returns. Adams was a former highly regarded recruit in the 2018 cycle. After his senior season, he was named Daytona Beach News-Journal Male Athlete of the Year and a US Army All-American. Adams was also a track star in high school and participated in track at Florida State.

He redshirted during the 2018 campaign and did not play in 2019. Following the 2019 season, Adams elected to enter the transfer portal and picked Florida Atlantic as his destination. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Owls.

