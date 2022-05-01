Syracuse Makes Impression on 2024 ATH Travon Dye

Dye recaps his recent trip to Central New York to check out the Orange.

Class of 2024 Wayne (NJ) Passaic County Tech athlete Travon Dye visited Syracuse football recently with his brother Trashon Dye to get a closer look at the program. The intriguing prospect can play multiple positions at the next level.

"It was awesome," Dye said. "We toured almost the entire campus, learned about the rich history of Syracuse football and all about the number 44. We took a photo shoot and met with some great coaches who made us feel extremely welcomed. We ended up on a FaceTime call with coach Monroe, aka Swag Daddy, and he couldn't wait to meet us in person. The best part I would say would have been how welcomed and at home I felt the coaches and a few players were extremely uplifting.

"The energy was great. It was great hearing they liked our film and that we're very explosive athletes. They even stayed for a little portion of the photo shoot. Overall it was a great experience and the school and everyone there was amazing."

Dye also spent time with members of the Orange staff.

"Coach Wittke, who was also impressed by how explosive we were and impressed with my shot put measurements for track and field," Dye said. "Coach Maddox was also very impressed with our film and felt the Jersey energy we brought with us. And of course coach Khalil Ahmad, who made the visit feel at home and detailed everything about what Syracuse football is."

Overall, the visit left an impression on the 6-2, 210 pounder.

"It increased my interest extremely," Dye said. "Would be a school I would definitely consider going to."

