Class of 2024 ATH Trashon Dye Gets Closer Look at Syracuse

Class of 2024 Wayne (NJ) Passaic County Tech athlete Trashon Dye is an extremely intriguing prospect. He has the ability to play linebacker, defensive line and running back, and is listed at 6-0, 200 pounds. He recently took a visit to Central New York to check out Syracuse football with his brother Travon Dye.

"It was great," Dye said. "We entered the facility and instantly there were all types of Cuse accolades. The walls had great players like Jim Brown. We met some coaches and they were really cool. They made us feel very welcomed. We took pictures next to the original (Ernie Davis) Heisman Trophy and toured the campus. It was very nice. What stood out the most was our tour guide Khalil Ahmad explained that at Cuse you're allowed to take up the courses you'd like to.

"One of the main goals at Syracuse would be to help you, most importantly, leave with a degree. We walked past the quad. He showed us where all our classes would be and how accessible everything was. Once the tour came to an end, we walked past the three statues of Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little. We talked about what it meant to play Syracuse football and the significance of number 44. We really enjoyed the visit."

Dye also spent time with members of the Syracuse staff.

"Deon Maddox was the first we met," Dye said. "He smiled and was very excited to see us. He was extremely impressed with the tape I put together and the jersey swag we bring with us. We met with coach Lynch, who was very impressed with my film and one thousand rushing yard season. Coach Wittke asked if we ran track and field. I shared that I was 20 foot long jumper and 40 foot triple jumper. He was very excited for me and commented that I was very explosive."

Overall, the visit left Dye thinking highly of the Orange.

"Coach Ahmad really made it feel like home," Dye said. "A place where we could grow and honestly compete with some of the best players."

