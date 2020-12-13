Syracuse Makes Top Five for Coveted 2022 CB

One of the top cornerback prospects in the 2022 class has Syracuse high on his list.

National Signing Day for the 2021 class is right around the corner, but Syracuse is also working on prospects in the 2022 cycle. One of their top targets is a highly coveted cornerback out of Coconut Creek High School in Pompano Beach, Florida. Trevell Mullen released his top five on Saturday, and Syracuse made the cut. The other schools in his top five include Indiana, Miami, Penn State and West Virginia.

Mullen has one of the more impressive offer lists you will see for 2022 prospects. In addition to his top five, he has been given scholarship opportunities from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Oregon and Pittsburgh, among others. He has also received interest from Georgia, Louisville and others.

"They're one of the schools that shows a lot of love," Mullen said of Syracuse making his top five. "Coach Monroe and coach Ryan Bartow (keep in contact). They're close. They check up on me from time to time."

Mullen has yet to visit Syracuse because of the pandemic, which he says is one of the reason he is delaying a decision. He wants to be able to visit schools before committing, if possible.

"I don't want to rush my commitment," Mullen said.

He added that he could make a decision this coming spring, depending on a variety of factors including the ability to take visits.

Syracuse has had a lot of success with defensive backs in the Dino Babers era. Andre Cisco became an All-American as a true freshman. He is expected to be a high NFL Draft Pick. Trill Williams is also on the radar of NFL teams. Syracuse was one of the best teams in college football at intercepting passes this past season as well.