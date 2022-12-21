Trevion Mack Signs With Syracuse, Flips From Northern Illinois

Syracuse football has flipped another class of 2023 prospect. Saint Paul (MN) Irondale offensive lineman Trevion Mack signed with the Orange after being committed to Northern Illinois since August. Mack officially visited Syracuse this past weekend, and that was enough to earn his signature during the early National Signing Day.

Mack is listed at 6-5, 295 pounds and could play guard or tackle at the next level. Mack is part of a large contingent of offensive lineman Syracuse has added to its roster this cycle. He joins junior college prospects J'Onre Reed and Lysander Moeolo as well as high school prospect Jayden Bass. In addition, Syracuse has hit the transfer portal for additional held, landing a commitment from Richmond transfer Joe More. The Orange could pursue other transfers as well.

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse, which has lost both of its coordinators in the last week. Robert Anae took the offensive coordinator job at NC State while Tony White left to be Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. The Orange named Jason Beck its new offensive coordinator and Rocky Long its new defensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the Pinstripe Bowl on the 29th. Syracuse faces Minnesota in that game.

