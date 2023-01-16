Skip to main content

Ty Keyes Discusses Syracuse Visit, Decision Timeframe

The Southern Miss transfer quarterback details official visit with the Orange.

Syracuse football hosted Southern Miss transfer quarterback Ty Keyes for an official visit over the weekend. 

"The best part for me personally was being down there, looking at the Dome and watching that basketball game," Keyes said. "It's a great environment. I love it out there." 

The game day atmosphere showed Keyes the fan support Syracuse teams receive. 

"To me, it was pretty loud," Keyes said. "They were down at one point, the boys were down, but they came back and the fans were cheering them on the whole way. That shows, right there, a lot about Syracuse." 

During the visit, the Syracuse coaches spent a lot of time expressing how much they want Keyes including his fit with the program and offensive scheme. 

"They expressed that a lot to me, that they really want me," Keyes said. "We watched film, broke down a couple plays that they run. They actually fit the type of player that I am."

Keyes also said he was impressed by Syracuse's facilities and enjoyed speaking with the strength and conditioning staff. He said he felt welcomed with open arms. 

After visiting, Keyes says he has a lot of interest in the Orange. 

"Syracuse is up there, no doubt," Keyes said. "I'm just going to have to get used to being far away from my family, but that's part of it. That's the business side of it, and that's fine. I'm going to have to accept that if I want to attend Syracuse." 

Next up for Keyes is a visit to Arkansas State. While he does not have an exact date set, that could come this week or weekend. He says a decision is expected after that.

