Tyler Betsey 'Kind of Shocked' by Syracuse Basketball Offer

The Orange extended the scholarship opportunity to the 2024 wing recently.

Class of 2024 6-8 wing Tyler Betsey picked up an offer from Syracuse recently. Betsey plays for St. Thomas More High School in Connecticut and runs with the New York Rens in AAU ball.

"Coach G-Mac offered over a call," Betsey said. "I was excited and kid of shocked. He said make no mistake, Cuse wants you."

Why was Betsey so shocked?

"I know the history of Syracuse so it's crazy to think they want me," Betsey said. "I just know how long coach Boeheim has been there and the National Championship with Melo. Going on to see how good he was as a freshman and in the NBA."

What type of player did the Orange offer?

"I'm 6-8 so good size for my position," Betsey said. "I can shoot the ball and also defend. Pretty much anything to win the game. Also I'm coachable."

In addition to Syracuse, several other schools have offered and are showing interest.

Virginia Tech, Iowa, Penn State, Iona, St. Bonaventure, Rhode Island, Fairfield and George Washington have also extended offers. He is receiving interest from California, Illinois, Rutgers and Virginia.

While nothing has been scheduled, Betsey says he definitely wants to visit Syracuse and hopes something can be set up in the future.

