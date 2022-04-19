Tyriq Blanding Bonds With Syracuse Coaches on Visit

Syracuse football hosted one of its top targets in the 2023 class on Monday in Middle Village (NY) Christ the King defensive lineman Tyriq Blanding. The 6-3, 275 pounder holds offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and West Virginia in addition to Syracuse.

"The best part was definitely talking to the d-line coach (Chris Achuff)," Blanding said. "When I got there, I got a tour of the facility, the campus, then talked to the coaches."

The ability to discuss football and the ins and outs of being a defensive lineman with someone who has coached at the NFL level was a meaningful experience for Blanding.

"We were talking about football schemes and formations," Blanding said. "We were going over my film, talking about what I do good and bad and we went over drills. He said my film is great and I'm real explosive. How he can make me more explosive. How he can tell my favorite move is the spin and how I use it a lot. The other moves I could use instead. He said I will fit perfectly into the scheme as a three tech."

Blanding also spent time with lead recruiter Nick Monroe.

"I have a great relationship with coach Monroe," Blanding said. "I talk to him like two to three times a week. He's a cool guy and it was great hanging with him. Got to show me around a bit."

After the visit, Syracuse remains one of Blanding's top options.

"It definitely made me get more in tune with Syracuse," Blanding said. "I think Syracuse stands and always has stood strong in my recruitment because it is in New York and the best school in New York."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF