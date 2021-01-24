Syracuse WR Signee Umari Hatcher Discusses the Orange, Training During Pandemic

Syracuse wide receiver signee Umari Hatcher has not had a senior season to date. Because of that, he has looked for other ways to compete and stay sharp as his season is set to begin in the near future. He recently traveled to the Battle Miami seven on seven event in order to get some work in, and SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. caught up with him to discuss Syracuse, why he is at the event and more.

"Just trying to do what I do best," Hatcher said. "Catch the ball. Make plays. Things like that. Make plays. That's it."

During the pandemic, without a season, Hatcher has done his best to try to stay sharp and improve his skills.

"Just worked out at home," Hatcher said. "Just practiced every other day. Worked at the field, sometimes by myself."

The 6-4 wide receiver committed to Syracuse back in September and signed with the Orange last month. He picked Syracuse over offers from Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech among others. Hatcher said it was the relationship he had with the coaches that put them over the top.

"I just liked them a lot," Hatcher said. "They liked me a lot. We're going to make things happen."

Hatcher believes he will have a short learning curve when he arrives at Syracuse and has a chance to make an early impact.

"A lot of the plays are similar to the plays I run at my school," Hatcher said. "So I'm already going to know how to do everything. I just got to learn all the playbook and get it done."

With his senior season right around the corner, Hatcher is hoping he can show the Orange coaches that he continues to develop.

"Just to show them that I'm getting better," Hatcher said. "The film, probably just be like me just cooking people. Just looking good. Just to show them that I got a little better. Just been working, improving."