Updated Look at Syracuse Football's Scholarship Numbers for 2022
With the addition of Dan Villari and the late National Signing Day less than a month away, it is time to take a fresh look at Syracuse's scholarship situation for next season. Syracuse had 13 players sign in December, and has had three players from the portal commit to the Orange. Syracuse has also lost 15 players to the portal since September 1st.
Taking all of that into account, Syracuse's current scholarship count for next season is 76 (see list below). That leaves the Orange with nine scholarships for the 2022 season. We know Syracuse is hosting elite pass rushing defensive end recruit Francois Nolton for a visit this weekend. Wide receiver transfer CJ Hayes is visiting the weekend of the 21st. Cornerback transfer Isaiah Johnson is visiting the weekend of the 28th. Syracuse is also involved with tight end transfer Steven Stilianos.
If Syracuse lands each of those four, that leaves only five spots available. Positions such as offensive line, defensive line, cornerback and wide receiver would make the most sense.
That is where things currently stand. Of course things are always fluid. More players could elect to enter the portal at any time. After spring ball is a time when there could be another influx of players into the portal across the country, including at Syracuse potentially.
Note: The list below includes players with eligibility who have not entered the portal or turned pro as well as transfers who have announced their commitment as well as class of 2022 recruits who have signed with Syracuse. Incoming transfers and 2022 recruits are noted accordingly.
DEFENSIVE BACKS (15)
Garrett Williams
Ja'Had Carter
Jason Simmons
Neil Nunn
Rob Hanna
Duce Chestnut
Malcolm Folk
Justin Barron
Aman Greenwood
Eric Coley
Bralyn Oliver (Incoming Transfer)
Dom Foster (2022)
Jeremiah Wilson (2022)
Quan Peterson (2022)
Cornell Perry (2022)
DEFENSIVE LINE (9)
Steve Linton
Chase Simmons
Jatius Geer
Derek McDonald
Terry Lockett
Caleb Okechukwu
Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff
Denis Jaquez (2022)
Belizaire Bassette (2022)
LINEBACKER (9)
Marlowe Wax
Mikel Jones
Stefon Thompson
Leon Lowery
Anwar Sparrow
Malik Matthew
Austin Roon
Mekhi Mason (2022)
Kadin Bailey (2022)
OFFENSIVE LINE (18)
Anthony Red
Carlos Vettorello
Garth Barclay
Josh Ilaoa
Darius Tisdale
Dakota Davis
Matthew Bergeron
Chris Bleich
Will Froumy
Enrique Cruz
Mark Petry
Wes Hoeh
Jakob Bradford
Austyn Kauhi
Kalan Ellis
Tyler Magnuson
Joe Cruz (2022)
Chad Schuster (2022)
SPECIALISTS (4)
James Williams
Andre Szmyt
Aaron Bolinsky
Max Von Marburg (2022)
QUARTERBACK (4)
Justin Lamson
JaCobian Morgan
Garrett Shrader
Dan Villari (Incoming Transfer)
RUNNING BACK (4)
Josh Hough
Sean Tucker
LeQuint Allen (2022)
Juwaun Price (Incoming Transfer)
FULLBACK (1)
Chris Elmore
TIGHT END (2)
Maximillian Mang
Steven Mahar
WIDE RECEIVER (10)
Anthony Queeley
Umari Hatcher
Kendall Long
Trebor Pena
Isaiah Jones
Damien Alford
Courtney Jackson
Ja'Vontae Williams
Oronde Gadsden
Donovan Brown (2022)