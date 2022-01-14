Updated Look at Syracuse Football's Scholarship Numbers for 2022

With the addition of Dan Villari and the late National Signing Day less than a month away, it is time to take a fresh look at Syracuse's scholarship situation for next season. Syracuse had 13 players sign in December, and has had three players from the portal commit to the Orange. Syracuse has also lost 15 players to the portal since September 1st.

Taking all of that into account, Syracuse's current scholarship count for next season is 76 (see list below). That leaves the Orange with nine scholarships for the 2022 season. We know Syracuse is hosting elite pass rushing defensive end recruit Francois Nolton for a visit this weekend. Wide receiver transfer CJ Hayes is visiting the weekend of the 21st. Cornerback transfer Isaiah Johnson is visiting the weekend of the 28th. Syracuse is also involved with tight end transfer Steven Stilianos.

If Syracuse lands each of those four, that leaves only five spots available. Positions such as offensive line, defensive line, cornerback and wide receiver would make the most sense.

That is where things currently stand. Of course things are always fluid. More players could elect to enter the portal at any time. After spring ball is a time when there could be another influx of players into the portal across the country, including at Syracuse potentially.

Note: The list below includes players with eligibility who have not entered the portal or turned pro as well as transfers who have announced their commitment as well as class of 2022 recruits who have signed with Syracuse. Incoming transfers and 2022 recruits are noted accordingly.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (15)

Garrett Williams

Ja'Had Carter

Jason Simmons

Neil Nunn

Rob Hanna

Duce Chestnut

Malcolm Folk

Justin Barron

Aman Greenwood

Eric Coley

Bralyn Oliver (Incoming Transfer)

Dom Foster (2022)

Jeremiah Wilson (2022)

Quan Peterson (2022)

Cornell Perry (2022)

DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

Steve Linton

Chase Simmons

Jatius Geer

Derek McDonald

Terry Lockett

Caleb Okechukwu

Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff

Denis Jaquez (2022)

Belizaire Bassette (2022)

LINEBACKER (9)

Marlowe Wax

Mikel Jones

Stefon Thompson

Leon Lowery

Anwar Sparrow

Malik Matthew

Austin Roon

Mekhi Mason (2022)

Kadin Bailey (2022)

OFFENSIVE LINE (18)

Anthony Red

Carlos Vettorello

Garth Barclay

Josh Ilaoa

Darius Tisdale

Dakota Davis

Matthew Bergeron

Chris Bleich

Will Froumy

Enrique Cruz

Mark Petry

Wes Hoeh

Jakob Bradford

Austyn Kauhi

Kalan Ellis

Tyler Magnuson

Joe Cruz (2022)

Chad Schuster (2022)

SPECIALISTS (4)

James Williams

Andre Szmyt

Aaron Bolinsky

Max Von Marburg (2022)

QUARTERBACK (4)

Justin Lamson

JaCobian Morgan

Garrett Shrader

Dan Villari (Incoming Transfer)

RUNNING BACK (4)

Josh Hough

Sean Tucker

LeQuint Allen (2022)

Juwaun Price (Incoming Transfer)

FULLBACK (1)

Chris Elmore

TIGHT END (2)

Maximillian Mang

Steven Mahar

WIDE RECEIVER (10)

Anthony Queeley

Umari Hatcher

Kendall Long

Trebor Pena

Isaiah Jones

Damien Alford

Courtney Jackson

Ja'Vontae Williams

Oronde Gadsden

Donovan Brown (2022)