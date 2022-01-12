What Dan Villari Means for Syracuse's QB Room

Syracuse received a significant commitment in Dan Villari, a Michigan transfer quarterback. Rather than a high school prospect, the Orange elected to grab a QB from the transfer portal. What does Villari bring to the quarterback room for the 2022 season?

SKILL SET

Villari brings a strong arm, touch, accuracy and running ability to Syracuse. He is seen throwing the ball 50 to 60 yards downfield in his high school tape. His high school tape also shows supreme accuracy, touch on intermediate and deep routes and dynamic running ability. He even hurdles a defender on one of his runs.

During his senior season, he passed for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns with just one interception and rushed for 1,522 yards with 25 more scores. Since he has left high school, Villari has added weight to his 6-4 frame. Listed at 215 pounds as a senior, he was at 235 pounds last season according to Michigan Athletics' website. Similar to Shrader, Villari is a big, physical runner.

This skill set fits in with what Syracuse is looking for at the quarterback position. Someone who can make plays with his feet to pair with Sean Tucker and put defenses in a conundrum when stopping the run, but also provides a passing element that keeps defenses honest.

COMPETITION

Syracuse's quarterback room now appears to have adequate depth and talent. With the return of Garrett Shrader, Syracuse also has Dan Villari to go along with Justin Lamson and JaCobian Morgan. Morgan has started games for Syracuse in the past, Lamson has spent a full year with the Orange and Villari is two years removed from high school who has seen the field at Michigan.

That provides two different scenarios. First, competition for the starting job. Shrader will undoubtedly be considered the favorite as he is the incumbent. However, a new quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator can reduce that advantage to some extent. There should be a level playing field for each quarterback to make an impression on the new coaches. That means Villari and Lamson should have an opportunity to compete for the starting job with Shrader. That type of competition will only benefit Syracuse and the offense moving forward to allow the coaches to pick the best option.

Second, there should be competent options behind the starter. Whoever ends up as the backup should be someone Syracuse feels can win games if needed. Perhaps even the third quarterback would receive similar confidence.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Finding a quarterback in the transfer portal when you have a returning starter can be difficult. Syracuse did a nice job here landing a very talented player with four years of eligibility remaining. Even in the scenario where Shrader beats out Villari, Villari could become the one of the favorites to take over when he finishes his Orange career.