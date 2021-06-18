Where Syracuse Stands With Weekend Official Visitors

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Laakea Kapoi - Offensive Tackle

The Hawaiian offensive lineman is a former teammate of Syracuse 2021 signee Kalan Ellis. That certainly helps Syracuse as Ellis will give Kapoi some familiarity on campus, and alleviate any concerns about being that far from home. That said, the competition for Kapoi is stiff. He has several Pac-12 and Big-10 offers. Syracuse was able to land two Hawaiian offensive linemen last cycle, and being able to do the same once again

DJ Jackson - Defensive Line

One of the top defensive ends in South Carolina in the 2022 cycle, Jackson is getting big pushes from NC State and in-state South Carolina. It will be tough for the Orange to win over those two schools, specially considering proximity, but any chance starts with this official visit. Syracuse needs to sell Jackson on availability of immediate playing time and his role in the scheme. If they can convince him of that, Syracuse could end the weekend in the mix with those two.

DeAunte Hunter - Linebacker

Hunter has a strong relationship with Syracuse linebackers coach Chris Achuff. West Virginia and Georgia Tech are the two schools that are also recruiting Hunter extremely hard. Hunter will officially visit WVU next week. Hunter does not appear to be looking to make a decision in the immediate future, but could before his senior season begins.

Q'yaeir Price - Defensive End

West Virginia is also recruiting Price hard, but Syracuse has made him a big priority. I like where the Orange stands entering this official, and if the visit goes well, it could put SU in the driver's seat. Price has an official scheduled to West Virginia next weekend, but I like where Syracuse stands.

Greg Delaine - Athlete (WR/DB)

Syracuse's biggest competition for Delaine is Iowa State. He visited the Cyclones last weekend, and does not have any other officials scheduled, at least that have been publicly reported. Mississippi State and Georgia Tech are also involved, but this could be an ISU vs SU battle as of now. Iowa State has been on him for a long time, so this is Syracuse's chance to make an impression.

Chad Schuster - Offensive Tackle

Syracuse is the only power five offer for Schuster, which puts the Orange in a good spot. The lack of camps last summer hurt Schuster, but he has been trying to get in front of coaches with private workouts this month. Schuster has already been to Kansas, Nebraska and Florida State for unofficial visits/workouts. None have offered to date. This is the weekend where Syracuse can show Schuster he does not need to look for other offers.

Quan Peterson - Cornerback

Syracuse has done well with under the radar cornerbacks from the Carolinas in the past. See Garrett Williams, who was a breakout star last season, had a couple of other power five offers but was not heavily recruited. Chase Atkinson signed in 2020, and Syracuse was his only power five offer. Enter Quan Peterson, the latest example of an under the radar player from South Carolina, who only has one other power five offer besides Syracuse (Georgia Tech). Peterson's other official visit is Marshall next weekend. Syracuse is in a good spot entering the visit.