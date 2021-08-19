Syracuse Football Recruiting: Who Is Next?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse picked up a significant commitment on Wednesday in defensive back Dom Foster. With that decision in the rearview mirror, who could be the next domino to fall for the Orange's 2022 class? Chad Schuster is the most likely candidate.

Schuster is a 6-6, 280 pound offensive tackle out of Franklin High in Wisconsin. He took an official visit to Syracuse in June. The Orange has prioritized Schuster for quite some time, and remains one of the schools recruiting him the hardest.

"Syracuse, Toledo and Nebraska are the most consistent ones with staying in touch, sending graphics and things like that," Schuster said.

Nebraska would seem to be the bigger threat of the two, although Northwestern and Texas Tech have also expressed interest.

So when could Schuster make a decision? It could be coming quite soon. Schuster says he wants to make a decision by the end of the month. Syracuse appears to be in a good spot, especially with prioritizing him for a long period of time and landing one of his only official visits to date.

Schuster also has a strong relationship with the Syracuse coaches, which was only enhanced during his visit.

"I talked to practically every single coach," Schuster said after his official. "Everyone seemed to know our names and went out of their ways to say hi and talk about where we grew up, about the school/facility, hobbies, etc. So the fact that they were all the same way in everyone just being so sociable with the recruits made the whole visit a lot better. They were definitely showing a lot of interest in me and really wanted me to commit there."

Keep an eye on Schuster over the next couple of weeks.