Willie Tyler Schedules Virtual Visit with Syracuse

Texas offensive lineman transfer Willie Tyler has scheduled a virtual visit with Syracuse, he told AllSyracuse.com on Friday. Tyler was offered by the Orange in January.

"It's a virtual visit," Tyler said. "I believe some coaches will be on. It's at 3pm on Monday."

Tyler also said that he has started hearing from Baylor and Tennessee recently.

Tyler is a graduate transfer but has three years of eligibility remaining. Tyler is listed at 6-7, 335 pounds. Tyler played tackle at the junior college level but was considered a guard for the Longhorns. Syracuse is likely looking at him as a tackle. He also reports an offer from Arkansas State.

"I have interest in them," Tyler said after receiving an offer last month. "They have a good sports management program. I'm looking forward to getting to know more of the staff as this goes on."

Tyler signed with Texas out of Iowa Western Community College in the 2019 recruiting cycle. He redshirted as a sophomore in 2019, and opted out in 2020 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore Tyler never even played a down for Texas but is transferring out with the Longhorns change in their coaching staff. Tyler was expected to compete for a starting guard spot before opting out of last season.

As a junior college prospect, Tyler picked Texas over Louisiana Tech, SMU and West Virginia.