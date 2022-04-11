Top 2024 New Jersey DB Willy Love Has 'Amazing' Syracuse Visit

Love has a connection to the Orange program and leaves impressed by his experience.

Syracuse football has been very busy on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks with commitments and hosting a plethora of talented visitors. One of them was 2024 Camden (NJ) Woodrow Wilson defensive back Willy Love.

"Cuse was amazing," Love said. "The best parts of the entire trip was touring the campus and seeing how much love the players get. How it is being a Cuse player. There's no NFL team around so Syracuse is the town's favorite guys. They support them at a high level. I noticed it when I saw the stores and the amount of people wearing Syracuse. How nicely and kindly they treated the recruits."

During the visit, Love added a Syracuse offer to his list that also includes Boston College, Georgia, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.

"I was talking to the head coach (Dino Babers)," Love said. "He said if I had the juice and Cuse was the place. That's very understood because they have my blood cousin Duce Chestnut. I was excited and happy."

Love has spoken with his cousin about Chestnut's experience at Syracuse thus far.

"He speaks highly of Cuse and would love when he leaves for me to carry on in his footsteps," Love said.

In addition, Love spent time with some of the Syracuse coaches.

"Coach Michael Johnson the wide receivers coach, coach Khalil (Director of High School Relations) and coach Monroe (Defensive Passing Game Coordinator)," Love said. "Their message to me was do not be in a rush and take my time. Enjoy the process because it's fun and it's the only time I'll decide myself where I want to go."

Syracuse made an impression on the talented 6-2, 200 pound defensive back during the visit.

"For the love Cuse showed and Duce being there, Syracuse stands very high," Love said.

