Syracuse Offer 'Felt Like Offer Number One All Over Again' for 2022 Receiver

Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic wide receiver Tommy Winton already holds double digit offers. They include Duke, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others. Syracuse threw their hat into the mix on Tuesday.

"I spoke with (wide receivers) coach Samuel about the program over the phone and the direct they were headed in with him being new on the staff," Winton said. "To conclude the call he just let me know how I'd fit in the offense and that I have an offer from Syracuse. The whole call lasted around 25-30 minutes."

Samuel was hired very recently to be the new receivers coach under head coach Dino Babers at Syracuse. Samuel has a reputation as a strong recruiter and has already made an impression on Winton.

"An honest man that knows and played the game himself," Winton said. "So he has his own perspective on the life of a student-athlete."

When coach Samuel let him know that he had an offer, it caused quite the reaction.

"I don't know why but it felt like offer number one all over again," Winton said. "I think it's because of how much you really have to show a coach to want you over a transfer and other recruits. So I just thanked coach for believing in me."

Winton is still learning about Syracuse and his relationship with the coaches is in its infancy. He wants to see the campus and hopes to be able to get to Central new York in the near future. While evaluating the potential fit with the Orange, Winton is clear on what he is looking for in a landing spot.

"Somewhere that I can fit right into their offense and that they've used smaller more compact receivers like me," Winton said. "Then the coaching staff is just as important if not more important. Making sure they are going to be there for my three to four years is huge too."