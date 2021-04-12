Wyoming Football Recruit Killed in Shooting at 17 Years Old

A Wyoming football commit was killed in a shooting in Dallas on Sunday, according to a report from Joseph Salvador of Sports Illustrated. Tony Evans Jr. was just 17 years old.

More from the report:

"Lancaster High (Tx.) senior wide receiver and Wyoming commit Tony Evans Jr. was killed Sunday in a shooting at a Hawthorn Suites hotel in Dallas, police said.

"Evans Jr. and another unidentified person were shot at 1:35 a.m. and transported to a local hospital where the 17-year-old was pronounced dead. The other person is in stable condition.

"Evans Jr. signed a letter of intent to Wyoming in February and had 13 catches for 268 yards and four touchdowns this past season.

"'Our hearts are with the Evans family as they go through this incredibly difficult time,' Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said in a statement. 'We are so sad to hear of Tony’s passing. We have been in contact with Tony’s family and are here to support them in any way we can.'

"His mother, Aretha Evans, told The Dallas Morning News that her son was a devout Christian who loved to sing and drive his car.

"'We are on an emotional rollercoaster,' she told The Dallas Morning News. 'Our son’s life was abruptly ended. We have been left broken-hearted. Pray for us to have strength as we prepare to lay our beloved Tony Evans Jr. to rest.'

"Nobody has been taken into custody and no suspects have been announced."

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!