Saint Francis Transfer Yosuke Sugano Commits to Syracuse as Preferred Walk-On

Saint Francis University grad transfer linebacker Yosuke Sugano has committed to Syracuse as a graduate transfer. Sugano, who is originally from Japan, has two years of eligibility remaining, plans to arrive on campus July 5th and is listed at 5-10, 225 pounds.

"The main reason why I chose Syracuse University is coach Tony White," Sugano said. "Talking to him, I thought I really like his personality and how he coaches. Also, he has coaching experience in Japan. I sent the email to coach White this January and he followed me on Twitter. Then, after a couple months, with coach White and coach Roy Wittke's help, I got accepted to Syracuse University's graduate program. Therefore, I am now committing to Syracuse's football program."



During his time at Saint Francis, he redshirted in 2018, appeared in 12 games in 2019 and 11 games in 2021. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sugano 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and forced a fumble during his career at Saint Francis.

In high school, Sugano played for Kwansei Gakuin High School Fighters in Japan and helped lead them to the Japan National Championship in American Football. He then came to the United States to play for Greenville High School in Pennsylvania, where he contributed to a 9-3 record and AA playoff appearance. Sugano recorded 62 tackles, 46 solo, 12 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a pass breakup with Greenville.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF