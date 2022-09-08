Skip to main content

Zekai Wimberly Recaps Syracuse Visit: 'It Was a Night to Remember'

The 2024 linebacker is high on the Orange.

Syracuse hosted more than four dozen recruits for the season opening win over Louisville. One of those class of 2024 prospects in attendance was West Orange (NJ) High linebacker Zekai Wimberly. 

"Man it was very fun and a night to remember," Wimberly said. "I love the campus and hospitality of everyone there. I am forever grateful for getting invited to the game." 

The 6-2, 225 pounder was impressed by the game day atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome. 

"It was amazing," Wimberly said. "Syracuse fans showed so much love it was really eye opening. I loved that atmosphere." 

During the game, Wimberly paid special attention to the Orange linebackers in order to try to see how his skill set would fit within the system and how Syracuse utilizes its backers. 

"I really had my eye on the defense," Wimberly said. "It was really jaw dropping. Now the linebackers, they played lights out. They only gave up seven points to Louisville. The way they can cover and rally to the ball is just phenomenal." 

Overall, the visit made an impression on Wimberly. 

"Really just to get a feeling of what it's really like at Cuse," Wimberly said. "It was a day/night to remember." 

