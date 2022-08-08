Skip to main content

Zion Tracy Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

The speedy, talented defensive back will be on campus when the Orange faces Notre Dame.

One of the fastest and most versatile defensive backs in the 2023 class will be on the Syracuse campus in October for an official visit, he announced on Sunday. Zion Tracy, who will play for St. Thomas More in Connecticut next season but is originally from Long Island, will take his Orange official the weekend of October 28th. Syracuse faces Notre Dame that Saturday in what should be a great college football atmosphere inside the JMA Wireless Dome. 

Tracy was offered by Syracuse in June following a terrific Dino Babers Football Camp performance. He originally jumped on Syracuse's radar towards the end of the 2022 cycle. Tracy reclassified to 2023 and is enrolled at St. Thomas More for his final high school season. During the camp this summer, he ran a 4.4 40-time on a field that saw most run a bit slower than their norm. That combined with his athleticism, change of direction and length led to an offer less than a week after the camp.

Throughout the camp, Tracy took instruction from the Syracuse coaches and enjoyed being able to learn from them.

"They taught me a lot about defensive back," Tracy said. "They coached me like I'm their own already." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tracy also has an official visit to Penn State scheduled for September 9-11 and visited Rutgers at the end of July. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Zion Tracy
Recruiting

Zion Tracy Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

By Mike McAllister58 seconds ago
Women's Soccer
Soccer

Syracuse Women's Soccer Schedule Breakdown

By Samuel St. Jean8 hours ago
Caleb Okechukwu Mikel Jones
Football

Amidst Offseason Change, Syracuse Players Have Lofty Goals For 2022 Season

By Michael Gross11 hours ago
Estrella Visit 4
Recruiting

JP Estrella Recaps Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

By Mike McAllisterAug 6, 2022 9:25 AM EDT
Betrand Visit
Recruiting

Naquil Betrand Decision Day Primer

By Mike McAllisterAug 6, 2022 8:20 AM EDT
Girard UL
Basketball

Potential Lineup Combinations for Syracuse Basketball in 2022-23

By Bryce KellyAug 5, 2022 6:21 AM EDT
Tucker 4
Football

Sean Tucker, Garrett Williams Discuss Start of Training Camp

By Josh CrawfordAug 4, 2022 6:21 AM EDT
Williams 3
Football

Garrett Williams, Mikel Jones Ready to Lead Syracuse Defense

By Josh CrawfordAug 3, 2022 12:00 PM EDT