Zion Tracy Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

One of the fastest and most versatile defensive backs in the 2023 class will be on the Syracuse campus in October for an official visit, he announced on Sunday. Zion Tracy, who will play for St. Thomas More in Connecticut next season but is originally from Long Island, will take his Orange official the weekend of October 28th. Syracuse faces Notre Dame that Saturday in what should be a great college football atmosphere inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

Tracy was offered by Syracuse in June following a terrific Dino Babers Football Camp performance. He originally jumped on Syracuse's radar towards the end of the 2022 cycle. Tracy reclassified to 2023 and is enrolled at St. Thomas More for his final high school season. During the camp this summer, he ran a 4.4 40-time on a field that saw most run a bit slower than their norm. That combined with his athleticism, change of direction and length led to an offer less than a week after the camp.

Throughout the camp, Tracy took instruction from the Syracuse coaches and enjoyed being able to learn from them.

"They taught me a lot about defensive back," Tracy said. "They coached me like I'm their own already."

Tracy also has an official visit to Penn State scheduled for September 9-11 and visited Rutgers at the end of July.

