Zion Tracy Shines at Syracuse Camp

Syracuse football held its annual football camp for recruits on Saturday. One of the participants was 2023 defensive back Zion Tracy who will play for St. Thomas More in Connecticut next season. However, he is originally from Long Island and was a class of 2022 prospect that Syracuse looked at towards the end of last recruiting cycle. Now he is back on the Orange radar after reclassifying and had a stellar camp over the weekend.

Tracy showed superb athleticism, change of direction, smoothness in his back pedal and strong instincts in coverage. He even ran a 4.4 40-time on a field that saw most run a bit slower than their norm, showing his elite speed to go along with above average length.

"It was great," Tracy said. "They (Syracuse coaches) said I was the best athlete there. Waiting for the offer later this week."

Syracuse was not the only program with coaches in attendance. St. John Fisher, Maine and Buffalo were all represented. In fact, Buffalo extended an offer to Tracy based on his performance. The Orange is still evaluating given that the 2023 class will be on the smaller side.

Throughout the camp, Tracy took instruction from the Syracuse coaches and enjoyed being able to learn from them.

"They taught me a lot about defensive back," Tracy said. "They coached me like I'm their own already."

Tracy agrees with the Syracuse coaches' assessment that he was the best athlete at the camp and was happy with the way he performed. In addition to Syracuse, Tracy says Connecticut, UMass, Buffalo and Mississippi State are recruiting him hard. He is hoping, however, that an offer from the Orange comes soon.

"It would mean a lot to me," Tracy said. "My first ACC offer."

