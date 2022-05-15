Zyian Moultrie-Goddard Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

One of the Orange's top defensive targets will return to campus next month.

Class of 2023 New Rochelle (NY) Iona Prep linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard will return to the Syracuse campus in June for an official visit. Moultrie-Goddard announced his Orange official will take place the weekend of June 17th. He does not have any other officials scheduled at this time. Quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers and offensive line target Naquil Betrand will also be on official visits that weekend.

Moultrie-Goddard is no stranger to visiting Syracuse. He was on campus for Junior Day in early March and also attended the Orange spring game in April.

"It was good, really enjoyed it," Moultrie-Goddard said after his Junior Day visit. "Great atmosphere up there. We had a position meeting, I had a talk with coach Babers and we watched the basketball game. I really liked the position meeting. I got a chance to talk football with coach White and see how I would fit into the scheme.

"I would play where Marlowe Wax currently is. He sees a lot of similarities in our game. I like it. It's similar to what I play now."

In addition to Syracuse, the 6-2, 240 pound linebacker has offers from Arizona State, Tennessee, West Virginia and several non-power five programs.

