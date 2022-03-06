Skip to main content
Zyian Moultrie-Goddard Highlights

Zyian Moultrie-Goddard Highlights

Zyian Moultrie-Goddard on Syracuse Visit: 'Great Atmosphere Up There'

One of the top linebackers in the 2023 recruiting class discusses Junior Day experience..

Class of 2023 New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Prep linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard is one of the best players in the Empire state and best linebackers in the Northeast. He is a priority target for Syracuse, which hosted him on Saturday for Junior Day. 

"It was good, really enjoyed it," Moultrie-Goddard said. "Great atmosphere up there. We had a position meeting, I had a talk with coach Babers and we watched the basketball game. I really liked the position meeting. I got a chance to talk football with coach White and see how I would fit into the scheme. 

"I would play where Marlowe Wax currently is. He sees a lot of similarities in our game. I like it. It's similar to what I play now." 

The basketball game showcased the game day atmosphere in the Carrier Dome. The Iona Prep standout was impressed. 

"It was a great atmosphere," Moultrie-Goddard said. "The fans really love their players. It got really loud in there." 

Moultrie-Goddard spent a lot of time with the Syracuse coaches. They were able to get to know each other a bit better and further develop the relationship. 

"They were very welcoming and down to earth," Moultrie-Goddard said. 

After visiting, the 6-2, 240 pound backer says his interest in the Orange remains strong. 

"I've always been really interested in Syracuse," Moultrie-Goddard said. "They are pretty high right now." 

Next up is a visit Connecticut on April 2nd and a yet to be scheduled trip to Maryland. There is no current timeframe for a decision. 

