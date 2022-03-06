Zyian Moultrie-Goddard on Syracuse Visit: 'Great Atmosphere Up There'
Class of 2023 New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Prep linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard is one of the best players in the Empire state and best linebackers in the Northeast. He is a priority target for Syracuse, which hosted him on Saturday for Junior Day.
"It was good, really enjoyed it," Moultrie-Goddard said. "Great atmosphere up there. We had a position meeting, I had a talk with coach Babers and we watched the basketball game. I really liked the position meeting. I got a chance to talk football with coach White and see how I would fit into the scheme.
"I would play where Marlowe Wax currently is. He sees a lot of similarities in our game. I like it. It's similar to what I play now."
The basketball game showcased the game day atmosphere in the Carrier Dome. The Iona Prep standout was impressed.
"It was a great atmosphere," Moultrie-Goddard said. "The fans really love their players. It got really loud in there."
Moultrie-Goddard spent a lot of time with the Syracuse coaches. They were able to get to know each other a bit better and further develop the relationship.
"They were very welcoming and down to earth," Moultrie-Goddard said.
After visiting, the 6-2, 240 pound backer says his interest in the Orange remains strong.
"I've always been really interested in Syracuse," Moultrie-Goddard said. "They are pretty high right now."
Next up is a visit Connecticut on April 2nd and a yet to be scheduled trip to Maryland. There is no current timeframe for a decision.
