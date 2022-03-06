Zyian Moultrie-Goddard on Syracuse Visit: 'Great Atmosphere Up There'

One of the top linebackers in the 2023 recruiting class discusses Junior Day experience..

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2023 New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Prep linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard is one of the best players in the Empire state and best linebackers in the Northeast. He is a priority target for Syracuse, which hosted him on Saturday for Junior Day.

"It was good, really enjoyed it," Moultrie-Goddard said. "Great atmosphere up there. We had a position meeting, I had a talk with coach Babers and we watched the basketball game. I really liked the position meeting. I got a chance to talk football with coach White and see how I would fit into the scheme.

"I would play where Marlowe Wax currently is. He sees a lot of similarities in our game. I like it. It's similar to what I play now."

The basketball game showcased the game day atmosphere in the Carrier Dome. The Iona Prep standout was impressed.

"It was a great atmosphere," Moultrie-Goddard said. "The fans really love their players. It got really loud in there."

Moultrie-Goddard spent a lot of time with the Syracuse coaches. They were able to get to know each other a bit better and further develop the relationship.

"They were very welcoming and down to earth," Moultrie-Goddard said.

After visiting, the 6-2, 240 pound backer says his interest in the Orange remains strong.

"I've always been really interested in Syracuse," Moultrie-Goddard said. "They are pretty high right now."

Next up is a visit Connecticut on April 2nd and a yet to be scheduled trip to Maryland. There is no current timeframe for a decision.