Syracuse Wins Game One of Series vs. North Carolina

The Orange are still in the fight for a spot in the ACC tournament.

Syracuse softball outlasted North Carolina in a 3-1 win Friday afternoon at Skytop Stadium as they are one step closer to earning a spot in Pittsburgh next weekend.

It was a pitcher’s duel for first three frames. UNC’s Hannah George was perfect the first time through the Orange lineup, punching out three batters in the process.

For the Orange, starter Lindsey Hendrix gave up just two hits through the first three innings.

The game’s first run came in the top of the fourth inning. With runners on first and second, Kianna Jones flew out to left, but the runners advanced and then the lead runner, Destiny Middleton, stole home to put the Tar Heels on the board.

Syracuse, though, would punch in the equalizer in the next half inning on a booming home run from Angel Jasso, clearing the shed beyond the fence in right field. It was Jasso’s third home run of the season.

In the sixth, North Carolina was threatening to score once again. The visitors had runners at third and second with one out, but a walk loaded the bases for Alex Brown. She ended up popping out to third in foul territory and then Hendrix got the flyout to get out of the jam.

The Tar Heels left ten runners on base on the afternoon.

In the following at-bats for the Orange, Jasso reach base on a fielder’s choice and then made it to second on a wild throw. In the next at-bat, shortstop Neli Carares-Maher launched her 11th home run of the year to give Syracuse the lead.

Hendrix ended up lasting all seven innings in the circle. The lefty struck out five batters, and had just had the one run that was unearned. Hendrix threw 105 pitches on the way to her seventh win of the year.

Only ten ACC teams make the tournament and Syracuse remains on the outside looking in. The Orange will need to sweep the Tar Heels in order to make the dance, while North Carolina just needs one win to keep their spot.

The pivotal game two of this series goes down Saturday May 7 at Skytop at 12 p.m.

