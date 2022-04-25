Syracuse Loses Series Against Duke After Game Three Shutout

In what was almost a carbon copy of the first game, the Orange struggled at the plate and in the field.

In the final game of the three-match series, Duke got the better of the Orange after a 6-0 shutout on Sunday. The Orange defense struggled on a sunny day as Duke managed 13 hits and Peyton St. George struck out five players.

Syracuse was able to nullify the Duke offense early on, and Angel Jasso looked promising again as she was able to get a hit and steal a couple of bases. Even though the pressure, the Blue Devils and St. George made it difficult for Syracuse to capitalize.

Instead, Duke went on to score 3 runs in the second inning after multiple errors from Syracuse. Claire Davidson was the first to put Duke into the lead. On what looked to be a simple out, Hendrix threw the ball away giving Davidson the chance to run to second base. Syracuse would force an out before Francesca Frelick's single hit caused serious confusion on the part of Rebecca Clyde, allowing Davidson to make it home.

Although Syracuse limited Duke to only four hits in the second game of the series, the Orange couldn’t handle the offense today.

Duke went back to the old-fashioned way of getting to the bases, as a couple of bunts from the Blue Devils threw Syracuse off defensively.

From there, up stepped Cameron Jackson, and with her first pitch, hits a big home run which saw Frelick also score. That made it three to nothing for Duke at the top of the second.

St. George was a menace for the Orange all afternoon, striking out four Orange batters before the start of the third inning. Her constant communication with her teammates helped give Duke the edge against a lost Syracuse outfit.

Coach saw the pitching struggles and decided to swap Hendrix for Ariana Adams, which worked in Orange’s favor as she struck out a couple of Duke batters.

Duke maintained its three-run advantage all the way until the top of the sixth inning, where they would capitalize on more errors from the Orange. Sarah Goddard’s single to center field allowed her to get to first base. Following that play, a bunt from Frelick saw Goddard make it all the way to third base, after another miscue from the Orange.

In what was the battle of the bunts, another bunt from Kyla Morris gave Goddard the freedom to make it to home plate. Syracuse can take some positive from that as a great double play saw the Orange trade 1 run for 2 outs.

Later on, Kamryn Jackson notched up another run for Duke to extend the lead to five after Taylor Krapf hits an RBI single into left field. Before too long, Duke made it six through Jameson Kavel, as she put her head down after Lindsey Jarnac hit a single.

Syracuse had run out of options as the team only mustered one run in the entire three-game series against Duke.

The Orange will need to bounce back in the remaining games of the season if they are to secure a place in the ACC tournament.

Next up for Syracuse is a two-game away series against Niagara University. The first pitch of the series will be on Wednesday, April 27th at 3 p.m.

