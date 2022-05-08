Syracuse Completes Sweep of UNC to Advance to ACC Tournament

Syracuse softball is going to Pittsburgh next week as they run-ruled North Carolina in a 9-1 win Sunday afternoon at Skytop Stadium. The Orange needed to sweep the Tar Heels in order to be one of the ten teams that make the ACC tournament, and that’s exactly what they did this weekend with three victories in as many days.

Syracuse blitzed North Carolina right out of the gates, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after the first two innings.

In the third, the Orange had their biggest inning in terms of scoring.

With two outs and the bases loaded, center fielder Paris Woods laced a triple to the wall in center field for a bases clearing triple to push the lead to seven. In the next at bat, right fielder Angel Jasso drove in Woods with an RBI single.

Jasso had herself a day, piling up three hits in four at-bats to go with three RBI’s and two runs.

Ariana Adams got the start in the circle for Syracuse. She saw the bases loaded in the top of the third with one one out, but a fielder’s choice and a strikeout kept those baserunners stranded to keep the shutout in tact.

Adams on the day lasted three innings while and only giving up four hits and one run. She also picked up two strikeouts on her way to her 10th win of the season.

After throwing over 100 pitches in Friday’s game, Lindsey Hendrix came in for relief and tossed three shutout innings.

The dagger came in the sixth inning when Jasso hit a solo shot to center for the win, the sweep and the spot in the playoffs.

The ACC tournament starts Wednesday May 11, which is certainly when Syracuse will play its first game as one of the last four seeds. All rounds will be made available on the ACC Network, except for the championship game which will be on ESPN 2.

