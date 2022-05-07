Syracuse Wins Game Two vs UNC To Set Up Winner Take All Game Three

The winner of game three will advance to the ACC Tournament.

The Orange came out with a statement victory against the Tar Heels in game two of the series. The 6-2 win puts Syracuse in a strong position to qualify for the ACC Tournament ahead of game three.

It was a patient approach in the first inning, as both pitchers were feeling the game out. It wouldn’t be a repeat of the first game, though, as the Orange exploded in the second.

It was a dominant showing where Syracuse’s offense was simply… efficient.

Whether it was offensive momentum generated by manufacturing runs or strong hits from those at-bat, the Orange had an answer for every Tar-Heel pitcher.

Syracuse started the route with its first base run coming from a walk, with nice patience from Tessa Galipeau who had an impressive game today. The Orange would get on the board through a sliding run from Galipeau after Laila Alves blasts it up and off the wall.

The next run for Syracuse would come bizarrely. Angel Jasso ended up getting hit on her helmet by a pitch from North Carolina’s Carlie Myrtle, and with bases loaded, that gave Carli Campbell the free run.

From there, the onslaught would continue as Syracuse doubled its lead through two RBIs after a base hit from Neli Caceres-Maher, who also had a strong performance.

The Orange also had some strong moments on defense throughout the entire contest, which sapped confidence out of the Tar-Heels. Lindsey Hendrix had an excellent game, marked by great efficiency and quality pitching.

Fans wouldn’t see another Syracuse run until the fifth inning.

It came from the hot hand of Caceres-Maher, who dropped her 12th home run of the season to extend the lead to five. Caceres-Maher has also been on a great run of form, as today’s long ball also marks her fourth home run in her last three appearances.

Despite the poor performance, North Carolina wasn’t about to leave game two with nothing to show for it. The sixth inning is where the Tar-Heels gathered some momentum, perhaps capitalizing on some complacency shown from Syracuse.

Kiersten Licea got North Carolina’s second hit of the day with a double to left field. Shayla Thompson came on to pinch run for Licea and she would eventually score after an RBI hit from Bri Stubbs.

Stubbs would travel to third base, putting serious pressure on Hendrix with Sara Jubas next at-bat. The Tar-Heels would score after an RBI single from Jubas deep into center field gave Stubbs a clear path home.

Syracuse had to respond as a five-run lead was very quickly cut down to just three. But the Orange had set the tone of the match since the bottom of the second inning, and the confidence and charisma that was on display earlier in the match were still there in the sixth.

Jasso capped off what was a great team performance for the Orange by scoring off of a Karen Breen RBI.

With this huge victory, game three is all or nothing for both teams. If Syracuse fails to win and sweep the Tar-Heels on Sunday, then the ACC tournament will be out of reach this season.

The decisive game three will be on Sunday, May 8th at Skytop Field. The first pitch is at noon.

