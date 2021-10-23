‘Cuse Finishes Regular Season at Cornell

The Orange closed out the regular season Friday at the John Reif Memorial Cross Country Invitational hosted by Cornell.

Under sunny skies and very soft footing, thanks to rain the night before, both the men and women ran a 5k on the Cornell University Moakley [Golf] Course. Notably different from most meets, the men and women ran at the same time.

There was no scoring at this meet.

Of the 19 women in the race, six were from SU. Freshman Maddie Heintz was the second woman to cross the line in 18:55.6, nine seconds behind the top finisher, Bella DiPalermo of Cornell.

Sophomore Emily Nugent (18:58.1) and freshman Olivia Joly (18:59.9) finished third and fourth respectively. Freshman Sarah Connelly was Syracuse’s next finisher in 19:15.4. Freshman Bethany Steiner (19:33.7) finished 10th and rounding out the squad, junior Laura Dickinson finished 18th in a time of 20:42.9.

There were 42 men in the race; four from SU and three SU team members running unattached.

Running unattached, Sam Lawler, won the men’s race with a time of 15:07.1. Followed behind him was his brother, sophomore Nathan Lawler, in a time of 15:09.0. Freshman Kevin Robertson (15:20.5) was third and also running unattached, Kamari Miller (15:26.8), finished fourth. Senior Jack Whetstone ((15:28.9) finished fifth.

Junior Matthew Dragon was the 13th runner overall to cross the line in a time of 16:19.0. Patrick Malone, running unattached, finished 17th in a time of 16:47.0

Syracuse will travel to South Bend to compete for the ACC Championship Oct. 29.

The ‘Cuse men have won six of eight ACC Championships contested since joining the ACC in 2013.

The newly ranked No. 16 women look to win their first title.