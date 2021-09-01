Syracuse Cross Country Schedule Announced

The Orange men will look to win its seventh ACC Championship in the last nine years.

The Syracuse men and women’s cross country teams are gearing up for a full, normal schedule for the 2021 season. Last year’s season was abbreviated by COVID-19 and most notable, saw the NCAA Championship meet held in March 2021 rather than November 2020.

The Orange returns to action this Saturday at Colgate for the Harry Lang Invitational, before venturing to Penn State for the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational, Friday, Sept. 10.

On Friday, Sept. 24, the team will ship up to Boston for the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown, hosted by Boston College.

The team will then split for a pair of meets contested on Friday, Oct. 15. Some members will travel to the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, usually where the Orange faces some of the nation’s top teams for the first time in the season. The Syracuse men have won the meet three times (2015, 2014, 2009), while the women have won once (2010). Other members of the team will return to Penn State for the PSU National Open that same weekend.

The following week, ‘Cuse will wrap up its regular season at the John Reif Memorial, hosted by Cornell.

Both teams will battle for an ACC title in South Bend, at Notre Dame, Friday, Oct. 29. Since joining the ACC in 2013, the men have won six out of the last eight championships.

The NCAA Northeast Regional will take place Friday, Nov. 12 in Boston, followed by the NCAA Championship races in Tallahassee the week after, wrapping up the 2021 season.