Skip to main content

Syracuse Distance Runners Dazzle at Stanford Invitational

Five runners earned new personal bests in their event.

A small group of ‘Cuse runners raced this weekend at the Stanford Invitational, hosted by Stanford University. There, they were met with some of the nation’s fastest student-athletes and professional athletes in the distance events.

Kicking off the weekend, Joe Dragon (28:34.09) and JP Trojan (28:35.16) set new personal bests in the men’s 10,000m race. They placed 14th and 16th respectively in the invite section of the event. Dragon’s new best beat out his old time by almost 30 seconds and Trojan’s was about 20 seconds faster.

Matthew Scrape also set a new personal best in the event, running 29:07.86 in the second section of the event. He broke his previous best by 15 seconds.

In the men’s 5,000m, Nathan Henderson (13:44.65) broke his personal best in the event by four seconds, which he set at the ACC Indoor Championship back in February.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the women, Abigail Spiers set a personal best in the women’s 10,000m race. Her new time of 34:17.86 smashed her previous time of 34:39.93, set back in May of last year.

In the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, a race that involves 7.5 laps with four barriers and one water pit jump, grad student Annie Boos placed fourth with a time of 10:10.6. She was .28 away from breaking her previous personal best.

The entire Orange crew will head down to the University of Miami for the Miami Hurricane Alumni Invitational Friday April 8th and Saturday April 9th. 

Syracuse Men race at Colgate University 2021
Track & Field

Syracuse Distance Runners Dazzle at Stanford Invitational

By Shannon Imbornoni1 minute ago
Benny Duke 2
Basketball

Syracuse Basketball's Roster Construction & Available Scholarships

By Mike McAllister2 hours ago
Tareq Council
Recruiting

Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitors: April 5, 2022

By Mike McAllister8 hours ago
Eric Gardner
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Recruits React to Syracuse Spring Game Experience

By Mike McAllisterApr 4, 2022
Member Exclusive
Swider 2
Basketball

Cole Swider Discusses Decision to Turn Pro

By Mike McAllisterApr 3, 2022
Swider 7
Basketball

Cole Swider Not Returning to Syracuse Basketball

By Mike McAllisterApr 3, 2022
Mintz Cuse Commit
Recruiting

Judah Mintz Discusses Syracuse Commitment: 'It Was Just a Great Opportunity'

By Mike McAllisterApr 3, 2022
Hawryschuk 1
Lacrosse

After Slow Start, Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Blows Out Pittsburgh

By James KattatoApr 2, 2022