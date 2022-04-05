Syracuse Distance Runners Dazzle at Stanford Invitational

A small group of ‘Cuse runners raced this weekend at the Stanford Invitational, hosted by Stanford University. There, they were met with some of the nation’s fastest student-athletes and professional athletes in the distance events.

Kicking off the weekend, Joe Dragon (28:34.09) and JP Trojan (28:35.16) set new personal bests in the men’s 10,000m race. They placed 14th and 16th respectively in the invite section of the event. Dragon’s new best beat out his old time by almost 30 seconds and Trojan’s was about 20 seconds faster.

Matthew Scrape also set a new personal best in the event, running 29:07.86 in the second section of the event. He broke his previous best by 15 seconds.

In the men’s 5,000m, Nathan Henderson (13:44.65) broke his personal best in the event by four seconds, which he set at the ACC Indoor Championship back in February.

For the women, Abigail Spiers set a personal best in the women’s 10,000m race. Her new time of 34:17.86 smashed her previous time of 34:39.93, set back in May of last year.

In the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, a race that involves 7.5 laps with four barriers and one water pit jump, grad student Annie Boos placed fourth with a time of 10:10.6. She was .28 away from breaking her previous personal best.

The entire Orange crew will head down to the University of Miami for the Miami Hurricane Alumni Invitational Friday April 8th and Saturday April 9th.