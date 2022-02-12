Syracuse Wraps Up Day 1 at Boston and Clemson

Strong performances in the women’s 3,000-meters leads to eight new personal bests for the Orange.

This weekend split the Syracuse squad up as they sent runners back to Boston for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University and the Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson.

The two-day meet in Boston featuring the women’s events on Friday and the men’s on Saturday saw lots of action in the 3,000-meters and the mile. Syracuse also had student-athletes competing in the 60m hurdles and the 400-meters.

Beginning the day, Kirstyn Schecter finished sixth in a field of 39 in the 60m hurdles (open section). Her time of 9.27 ties her previous personal best set in December at Cornell. Sheridan McGadden (9.81) placed 19th.

Mariana McManus ran the 400-meters placing 172nd overall.

In the most packed event of the day for the Orange, the 3,000-meters saw eight of the 10 women set new personal bests.

Annie Boos ran a new personal best of 9:22.07, placing her 15th overall. Teammate Abigail Spiers finished right behind her in 16th, shattering her old personal best and replacing it with a time of 9:23.29.

Savannah Roark (9:37.88) made her college debut in the event placing 33rd. Emma Eastman (52nd) also shattered her previous best of 10:03.13, lowering it to 9:45.68.

A trio of ‘Cuse women placed within a second of each other. Ellie Lawler (9:51.97), Reilly Zink (9:52.05) and Sydney Nowicki (9:52.06) placed 64th, 65th and 66th respectively.

Justus Holden-Betts (83rd/9:58.78), Emily Lane (92nd/10:08.22) and Emily Nugent (98th/10:26.18) also ran for Syracuse.

In the last event of the day for ‘Cuse, Sage Brooks (4:51.68), in her collegiate mile debut, placed 54th. Also in her collegiate mile debut, Bethany Steiner (5:04.45) placed 109th. Caroline Kirby (5:10.76) set a new personal best while placing 139th and Bearett Tarris (5:26.42) placed 193rd.

Syracuse will return tomorrow as the men gear up for a day of racing in the 3,000-meters, mile and 800-meters.

Down in South Carolina at Clemson, Shaleah Colarie placed 22nd overall in the women’s 60-meter hurdles after qualifying for the semifinals. Teammate CJ Fox placed 44th.

Running right after them, Jaheem Hayles, who came into the meet with the 13th fastest time in Division I this season, ran his way into the 60-meter hurdle finals. He finished fifth in the event and in the process, lowered his personal best to 7.73.

Naseem Smith (8.01/8.012), Anthony Vazquez (8.05/8.017) and Isaiah Lewis (8.00/8.04) finished 17th, 18th and 19th respectively for Syracuse.

In the women’s 60-meter dash, Kahniya James (7.51/7.56) finished 24th overall after qualifying for the semifinals. Kaleia Arrington also ran for ‘Cuse, clocking in with a time of 7.91; a new personal record.

As for the men, Sean Tucker finished 28th with a new personal best of 6.90.

In the last event of the day for Syracuse, four women and two men raced the 400-meters.

Eunice Boateng (55.04) was the highest finisher for the ‘Cuse women placing 19th overall. Kennedy Tarley (57.70), Natalya Rodney (59.59) and Jana Riley (1:00.45) also ran for Syracuse.

In the same event, James Nmah (50.92) and Xayvion Perkins (51.45) both earned new personal bests on the day.

The Tiger Paw Invitational continues on tomorrow with Olivia Etienvre in the women’s high jump. Boateng, Colaire and James will return for the women’s 200m, plus Janelle Pottinger, racing in her first race of the weekend. James Nmah will return for the men’s 200m and the day will end with the women’s 4x400m relay.