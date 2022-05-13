Syracuse competes at the ACC Outdoor Championships - Day 1

JP Trojan scored the first points of the meet for the Orange.

Day one of the ACC Outdoor Championships, hosted by Duke, began with preliminary races in the men and women’s 400m hurdles, 200m and 1500m. The only race final on time for the night was the men and women’s 10,000m.

In the men’s 10,000m, JP Trojan earned the men’s team their first two points of the meet with a seventh-place finish. Ahmed Muhumed of Florida State set the meet and facility record with his first-place run of 28:48.69.

Trojan (28:58.66) was the first of six Syracuse runners to finish. Sam Lawler (29:32.93/11th), Joe Dragon (29:46.96/14th), Nathan Henderson (29:55.94/16th), Alex Comerford (30:05.89/18th) and Noah Beveridge (30:37.14/25th) all finished the 25-lap race for the ‘Cuse.

Abigail Spiers (34:43.28/9th) led the five Syracuse women in the women’s 10,000m. Ellie Lawler (35:10.34/12th) and Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (35:12.52/13th) finished just two seconds apart along the 6.2 mile race. Emily Lane (36:00.68/20th) and Emma Eastman (36:09.33/22nd) also finished for the Orange.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Shaleah Colaire earned herself a spot in the finals after finishing fifth overall in a time of 1:00.44. The final will take place Saturday at 7 p.m.

Xayvion Perkins (52.94/10th) missed a trip to the finals in the men’s 400m hurdles by .37.

Trei Thorogood finished 17th in the men’s 200m and earned himself a new personal best with his time of 21.22. Kaleia Arrington placed 24th in the women’s 200m with a time of 25.02. That also is a new personal best for her.

Day two of the ACC Outdoor Championships begins tomorrow at 6 p.m. with the women’s 100m hurdles, followed by the men’s 110m hurdles.