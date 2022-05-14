Syracuse competes at the ACC Outdoor Championships - Day 2

Day two of the ACC Outdoor Championships saw new personal bests set in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, 100m hurdles and the 100m.

Highlighting the night, Annie Boos placed third in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, shattering her previous personal best, 10:08.52, in the process. With her 9:56.28 run, Boos scored six points for the Orange. Teammate Justus Holden-Betts placed 15th in the steeple, setting a new season best with her 10:38.5 9 run.

For the men, Kevin Robertson (8:57.46) placed 17th in the steeple.

Jaheem Hayles placed second in the men’s 110m hurdles, and in the process, tied his personal best, 13.57, earning himself a spot in the finals tomorrow at 5:50 p.m.

Teammate Anthony Vazquez placed 9th with his time of 14.36, missing the finals by .01 of a second to Crockett Schooler of Pitt. Isaiah Lewis (14.39), David Peters (14.52) and Naseem Smith (14.61) placed 11th, 13th and 15th respectively.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Shaleah Colaire (13.727) finished 9th, missing the finals by .003 of a second to NC State’s Ally Henson (13.724). Kirstyn Schechter (14.51) and CJ Fox (14.59) also competed, placing 13th and 14th respectively, both earning new personal bests in the process.

Kahniya James, the lone Syracuse runner in the women’s 100m placed 12th. Her time of 11.57 is a new personal best. Trei Thorogood too, was the only Orange runner in the men’s 100m and he placed 20th overall in a time of 10.69.

The final day of the ACC Outdoor Championships will start tomorrow at 5 p.m. The women's 4x100m relay is the first event on the track followed by the men.