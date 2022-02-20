Syracuse Wraps Up Regular Season at Cornell

In the last meet of the regular season, the Orange sent a small group down to Ithaca for a tune-up before the ACC Indoor Championship meet next week.

The Marc Deneault Invitational was highlighted by two wins for ‘Cuse; one in the women’s 1,000m and the other in 3,000m.

Juliette Keller (3:00.69) won the women’s 1,000m with a time of 3:00.69. She was followed closely behind by teammate, Bethany Steiner (3:03.63) who took second over the five-lap race.

In the women’s 3000m Emily Nugent (10:30.86) and Maddie Heintz (10:21.60) took first and second, finishing almost 17 seconds faster than the next runner.

CJ Fox (9.21/9.05) placed second overall in the women’s 60m-hurdles. Kirstyn Schechter (9.24/9.22) placed third and earned herself a new personal best in the event. Sheridan McGadden (9.93) finished ninth in the event.

In the men’s 60m-hurdles, David Peters (8.46/8.28) also finished second overall. Xayvion Perkins (8.70) finished ninth, missing the finals by one spot.

Perkins (52.01) also ran the men’s 400m, placing sixth in the event.

Mariana McManus placed third in the women’s 500m running a time of 1:25.49.

In the last running event for the Orange, Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (5:03.93) was runner up to unattached runner (and Syracuse native) Sacha Scott in the women’s mile. Scott beat out Jacobs-Townsley by less than a tenth of a second.

Teammates Carolina Kirby (5:14.62) and Bearett Tarris (5:24.77) also ran for Syracuse, placing third and eighth respectively.

For the men, Patrick Malone (4:34.81) placed 14th in the mile and Matthew Dragon (4:36.23) placed 15th.

Olivia Etienvre, the only Syracuse athlete in a field event on the day, placed seventh in the women’s high jump, jumping 1.53 meters.

The ACC Indoor Championship will take place Thursday Feb 24 through Saturday Feb 26. Those qualified will travel down to Blacksburg, Virginia for the meet hosted by Virginia Tech.