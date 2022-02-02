Syracuse Track & Field Ranking Update

Four SU runners rank nationally (within the top 50) of their respective events.

After competing three times already this season and with four competitions left before the ACC Indoor Championship, here’s a look at where the team stands within the conference and nationally. (As of February 2, 2022)

With a deep roster of distance and middle-distance runners, it’s no surprise the 5,000 meters is one of Syracuse’s stronger events, both on the men and women’s side.

For the week of January 31, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) ranked the men’s 5,000-meter event squad 5th in country and the women 10th.

Notable standouts in the event are JP Trojan, who ran himself into the top 30 nationally last weekend in Boston and Nathan Lawler who still sits within the top 50 after a great opening indoor race back in December.

5000 Meters (Men) – ACC Ranking

2nd - JP Trojan (13:49.04) *Ranks 26th in the NCAA*

7th - Nathan Lawler (14:08.53) *Ranks 49th in the NCAA*

9th - Alex Comerford (14:10.62)

12th - Jack Whetstone (14:29.44)

13th - Ethan Wechsler (14:31.45)

JP Flavin of NC State (13:47.67) ranks first in the ACC and 25th in the NCAA.

5000 Meters (Women) – ACC Ranking

14th - Emily Lane (17:00.45)

16th - Ellie Lawler (17:05.14)

17th - Reilly Zink (17:17.83)

19th - Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (17:39.60)

Kelsey Chmiel of NC State (15:27.36) ranks first in the ACC and second in the NCAA.

Another strong event for the Orange is the men’s 60-meter hurdles. USTFCCCA ranks the men’s 60-meter hurdle event squad 6th in the country for the week of January 31.

Notable standout Jaheem Hayles ran himself into the NCAA top 30 with his 7.87 effort last weekend at Cornell.

60 Hurdles (Men) – ACC Rankings

5th - Jaheem Hayles (7.87) *Ranks 30th in the NCAA*

T 9th - Naseem Smith (8.00)

T 11th - Isaiah Lewis (8.01)

T 11th - Anthony Vazquez (8.01)

16th - David Peters (8.12)

Trey Cunningham of Florida State (7.48) ranks first in both the ACC and NCAA.

Other ‘Cuse runners within the top 20 of their event in the ACC are as followed:

60 Meter Hurdles (Women) – ACC Rankings

8th - Shaleah Colaire (8.53)

Isabel Wakefield of Duke (8.27) ranks first in the ACC and 28th in the NCAA.

60 Meters (Men) – ACC Rankings

T 12th - Trei Thorogood (6.82)

Don’drea Swint of Flordia State (6.53) ranks first in the ACC and third in the NCAA.

60 Meters (Women) – ACC Rankings

17th - Kahniya James (7.62)

Alfreda Steele of the University of Miami (7.31) ranks first in the ACC and 20th in the NCAA.

Mile (Men) – ACC Rankings

3rd - Nathan Henderson (3:59.43) *Ranks 37th in the NCAA*

20th - Kevin Robertson (4:07.00)

US Olympic qualifier Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame (3:54.46) ranks first in the ACC and second in the NCAA.

Mile (Women) – ACC Rankings

13th - Annie Boos (4:45.34)