‘Cuse wins eight events at Kane Invitational

Day two of Syracuse track and field’s busy weekend didn’t disappoint. ‘Cuse ran away with eight event wins at the Robert J. Kane Invitational at Cornell University.

The women’s 60-meter hurdle squad set the tone for the day by qualifying all four women to the finals.

Shaleah Colaire (8.73/8.58) won the event and was followed closely behind by teammates CJ Fox (9.18/9.05), Kirstyn Schecter (9.57/9.49) and Sheridan McGadden (9.90/9.77). Fox, Schecter and McGadden went third through fifth respectively.

The 60-meter hurdle men answered the call and qualified all five of their hurdlers to the finals too.

Jaheem Hayles (7.93/7.87) won the event followed by Naseem Smith (8.12/7.992) in second, who edged out Cornell’s Christian Martin by eight thousandths of a second. David Peters (8.34/8.22) finished fourth, Isaiah Lewis (8.25/8.35) fifth and Xayvion Perkins (8.58/8.49) seventh.

Keeping theme, both women in the 60-meters went onto the finals. Kahniya James finished first in the prelims (7.63) and first in the finals (7.62). In her second final of the day, Shaleah Colaire (7.805) finished fourth, just three thousandths of a second behind Cornell’s Isabella Davis.

Important to note, Colarie ran and won the women’s 60m hurdles, walked 60 meters back to the starting blocks and then finished fourth in the 60m dash.

Trei Thorogood and Sean Tucker finished first and second respectfully in the men’s 60m. Thorogood tied his personal best with his 6.82 finish and Tucker set a new best with his 6.92 run.

Olivia Etienvre, the lone field event competitor for Syracuse placed sixth in the women’s high jump with a height of 1.55m (5’-1”).

Back on the track, Caroline Kirby placed fourth in the women’s mile in a time of 5:17.10. Following close behind her were teammates Bearett Tarris (5:26.02) placing sixth and Maddie Heintz (5:27.56) eighth.

Kevin Robertson, the lone men’s miler, won the event with a time of 4:10.15.

Jana Riley and Mariana McManus were ‘Cuse’s runners for the women’s 400m. Riley won the event clocking in at a time of 1:00.12 and McManus (1:07.14) placed eighth.

After his seventh-place finish in the men’s 60m hurdles earlier in the day, Xayvion Perkins finished ninth in the men’s 400m with a time of 53.34.

Making their collegiate debuts in the 200-meters, Kaleia Arrington (25.79) placed third in the and teammate Natalya Rodney (26.71) placed seventh.

For the men’s 200m, James Nmah won the event in a time of 22.76.

In the last race of the day for the Orange, the women’s 4x400-meter relay, comprised of Kennedy Tarley (59.02), Eunice Boateng (57.19), Jana Riley (1:00.79) and Shaleah Colaire (58.06), won the event by over 14 seconds with a mark of 3:55.05.

After a long day in Ithaca, all eyes will turn to the men’s distance squad, who competes Sunday in Boston at the John Thomas Terrier Classic.