Locked on Aggies: Recapping a Shootout Victory

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M wanted to prove they really had a tough schedule. Playing against five top 10 opponents, the Aggies fell short each round, finishing with a 7-5 record. 

Inside of their home away from home of NRG Stadium, Kellen Mond dazzled thousand of fans as he broke free into Oklahoma State's secondary. A last-second push gave the junior a 67-yard touchdown and the Aggies the lead. 

While the Cowboys came back late, the damage was done and A&M would win the Texas Bowl, 24-21 over their former Big 12 foes. Jimbo Fisher moved to 2-0 in bowl games with the program and the Aggies finished the year with back to back 8-plus wins. 

The question is now, where does the team go? With A&M looking like a contender and the team's schedule becoming easier, perhaps some will consider the Aggies a legitimate threat to compete for the College Football Playoff next season. 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A&M coverage. On Tuesday's show, we look back at the season and where the team is headed with the young talent in the room. 

Listen to Tuesday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

