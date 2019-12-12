Locked on Aggies: A Brief History Lesson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - If you are a fan of Texas A & M and are older than perhaps 18, you know the history of the Big 12. From 1996 to 2011, the Aggies were a member of the conference, facing off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

On December 27, history will be brought into the present the two former rivals will face in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl. Both team will hope to win on the field, but recruiting the next crop will be beneficial. Over the past decade, the city of Houston has continued to produce great talent, ready to earn their place on a starting roster.

Both schools have a history with the bowl game. Texas A & M has made the trip to NRG Stadium three times in the past decade, hoping to go 2-1 all-time. The Cowboys won the then-Gallery Furniture Houston Bowl in 2003, defeating TCU in the fourth-largest city, 28-9.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A & M coverage. On Thursday's show, we break down the history of the two schools and see who could have the edge come post Christmas.

Listen to Thursday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.