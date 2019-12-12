Aggie Maven
Locked on Aggies: A Brief History Lesson

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - If you are a fan of Texas A&M and are older than perhaps 18, you know the history of the Big 12. From 1996 to 2011, the Aggies were a member of the conference, facing off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. 

On December 27, history will be brought into the present the two former rivals will face in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl. Both team will hope to win on the field, but recruiting the next crop will be beneficial. Over the past decade, the city of Houston has continued to produce great talent, ready to earn their place on a starting roster. 

Both schools have a history with the bowl game. Texas A&M has made the trip to NRG Stadium three times in the past decade, hoping to go 2-1 all-time. The Cowboys won the then-Gallery Furniture Houston Bowl in 2003, defeating TCU  in the fourth-largest city, 28-9.  

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A&M coverage. On Thursday's show, we break down the history of the two schools and see who could have the edge come post Christmas.

Listen to Thursday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network. 

Gundy and Fisher to be Must-See TV in Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Texas Bowl: A Perfect Recipe for Recruiting

Cole Thompson

Both Texas A&M and Oklahoma State could win big in the recruiting aspect.

Texas A&M Opens as Favorite Over Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Home-field advantage sometimes can help

A&M's Mann Named to All-SEC First Team

Cole Thompson

Braden Mann makes the First-Team a second season

Trio of A&M Players Named to AP's All-SEC Roster

Cole Thompson

The AP voters thought thought highly of Texas A&M during their selection process.

Aggie Duo Named to AP's Freshmen All-American Roster

Cole Thompson

Congrats to Demani Richardson and Jalen Wydermyer

OK State's Gundy Praises 2019 Texas A&M Roster

Cole Thompson

The Oklahoma State head coach had nice things to say about his opponent.

Locked on Aggies: Taking on the Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Fisher excited to face Hubbard and Cowboys' Offense

Cole Thompson

The Aggies will have one final test; the nation's leading rusher.

Texas A&M to Play in Texas Bowl Against Oklahoma State

Cole Thompson

The Aggies will face a former Big 12 Confrenc