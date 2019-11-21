Locked on Aggies: Behind Enemy Lines

COLLEGE STATION Texas A & M is hoping to play the spoiler role over the coming weeks on the road. With a chance to upset two playoff contenders in the SEC, the Aggies (7-3, 4-2 SEC) will begin their journey in Athens, Ga. against the No.4 Bulldogs.

A & M's recent success on offense has the team on a four-game win streak. Despite struggles away from Kyle Field, the team relied on their run game to pick up a victory in Oxford against the Rebels in October. That could be the case once more as both Isaiah Spiller and Cordarrian Richardson have emerged as vital pieces of the offense.

As for the Bulldogs (9-1, 6-1 SEC), they've looked as advertised this season under the direction of Kirby Smart. Focusing on what they do best, Georgia continues to dominate on the ground thanks to the likes of D'Andre Swift, while the secondary has improved week by week. Although the team has allowed several opponents to make comebacks, Georgia continues to hold onto victories on their way to a third-consecutive SEC East title.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven, is here to bring you round coverage surrounding all this Texas A & M. On Thursday's show, the crew is joined by Sports Illustrated Bulldog Maven's Senior Writer Brooks Austin to preview Georgia's offense and their success during the 2019 campaign.

