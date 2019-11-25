LockedonPodcast.com

COLLEGE STATION - If Texas A & M would have played all four quarters like they did the final 15 minutes, perhaps we'd be talking about a win. Instead, the offense struggled to produce early and fell behind to a 19-13 loss against No.4 Georgia.

The second half brought a change of pace to Kellen Mond and his arsenal. The junior would finish with 192 passing yards, scoring on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jhamon Ausbon. A potential missed holding call didn't help the Aggies chances as Jalen Wydermyer was forced down on third down, leading to a Branden Mann punt.

The Aggies' (7-4, 4-3 SEC) focus will now turn to top-ranked LSU (11-0, 6-1 SEC) heading into rivalry week. Both teams are hoping for wins, one for redemption and the other for revenge. A victory in Baton Rouge could go a long way for both teams come selection Sunday for the bowl season.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven, is here to bring you round coverage surrounding all this Texas A & M. On Monday's show, we recap both the positives and negatives surrounding A & M's loss.

