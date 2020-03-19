Locked on Aggies: CoronaNoFun Virus Strikes Again

COLLEGE STATION — The Southeastern Conference has a slogan across their television network, stating, “it just means more”. Well, Wednesday brought more bad news across the plains of the 14 schools.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced that the schools would be shutting down spring sports for the remainder of the year. This would include all spring football games and forcing a postponement to spring practices for the start of the year.

"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," said Sankey. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."

With spring sports over, the questions will begin to pile up. What is to come of the athletes who never saw a final season? Would Kentucky be crowned the SEC Champions of 2020 around the rim, leading to another banner being hoisted in the rafters? And if this continues to be a problem, will COVID-19 force the football season to be canceled as well?

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with AllAggies, is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A & M sports. On Wednesday's show, we look at what could be next for the athletes who could have played their final college games.

Listen to Wednesday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.