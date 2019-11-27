Lockedonpodcast.com

COLLEGE STATION - It will be the subject of conversation all week. Less than a year ago, Texas A & M battled with then No.8 LSU at home to close out the season.

Sixty minutes couldn't end the battle, forcing an overtime. And another one, followed by another opportunity for each team to score. In the end, seven overtimes and a two-point conversion to to Kendrick Rogers gave A & M the 74-72 victory at Kyle Field.

That was last season and here we sit, days before the rematch of College Football's top game of 2018. The Tigers (11-0, 6-0 SEC) are one win away from going undefeated under the direction of Ed Orgeron and Joe Burrow. The offense has thrived with new coach Joe Brady, defeating four top-10 opponents this season.

As for the Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC), they are just hoping for better results to end the season on a positive note. The team fell short of completing the comeback against No.4 Georgia, unable to find an early rhythm on offense. Hoping to use the fire from the loss, A & M could be the first team to finally dethrone the Tigers in over a year.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven, is here to bring you round coverage surrounding all this Texas A & M. On Wednesday's show, we speak to LSU Senior writer Glen West of LSU Maven for what A & M should expect to see out in Tiger Stadium.

Listen to Wednesday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network. Check out all of West's work at LSU Maven here.