Locked on Aggies: Is 2020 the Year for Texas A&M?

COLLEGE STATION - In the second year under the Dan Mullen era, Florida was able to win 11 games and make it to a New Years Six Bowl. Even with the likes of backup quarterback Kyle Trask leading the way. Mullen proved he was the man in charge for the Gainesville Gators.

That will be the starting point for the Jimbo Fisher era at Texas A & M. Entering his third season of a 10-year, $75 million contract, the former Florida State coach has everything playing into his favor. Despite losing three offensive weapons, the recruiting class, return of veteran talent and an easier schedule could be the reason for A & M's success.

One look at the 2020 season has the Aggies feeling fine. Replacing Clemson with Colorado, Georgia with Vanderbilt and the demise of LSU could be the reason A & M finds themselves in Atlanta. But with high expectations, that could lead to problems for Fisher should things stall. An 11-1 or even 12-0 season is probable, and anything less than 10-2 raises concerns. Although the Aggies still are young in the SEC, this should be the year they capitalize on the winning culture implemented by Fisher.

