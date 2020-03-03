Locked On Aggies: Making A Home For Madubuike

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M's Justin Madubuike should be feeling content with his draft grade. During Saturday's drill in Indianapolis, the former 12th Man star merited praise for his success on the bench press and agility in running drills.

Several mock drafts have had Madubuike garnered first round attention. Throw in the 31 reps on the bench, 4.83 40 time and a 7.37 3-cone drill, the near 300-pounder should become a staple in mocks.

Madubuike certainly solidified his draft stock, but there are questions on how high he could go. Every NFL roster is unique, wanting to add different positions based on depth and the players who will return long term. It also could be based off the depth of talent in the impending draft class that could see a turn for players to become higher suitors.

The defensive tackle class has diamonds in the rough, but the top names are there for a reason. Both Auburn's Derrick Brown and South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw should be day 1 locks after their careers in college. After that, the guessing game begins on who goes No.3, with Madubuike firmly in the mix.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with AllAggies, is a daily podcast to provide insight to the world for Texas A & M sports. On Tuesday's show, we look at the strengths and weaknesses' of Madubuike and where he could land at the next level.

