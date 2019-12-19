AggieMaven
Locked on Aggies: Meet the Newbies

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M will add several more players over the next few months, but consider the 2020s recruiting season to be over. With 22 official signees, the Aggies seem set for a break out come August of next season.

Entering his second full season on the recruiting trail, the Aggies now will likely finish with a consensus top 10 class for the third straight season. The team currently ranks sixth on both Rivals and 24/7Sports while also sporting an eighth-place grade from ESPN.

Several players will likely make an immediate impact. Five-star wide receiver Demond Demas is going to be a part of the long-term program, but perhaps someone such as cornerback Brian George could be a starter early. Other players such as Antonio Doyle, a top 100 linebacker prospect, might be leaving camp this spring as a starter.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Aggie Maven, is here to bring you an audio element to our Texas A&M coverage. On Thursday's show, we look at all the new talent and where the direction of A&M could be headed.

Listen to Thursday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

