Locked on Aggies: Meet the Newbies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A & M will add several more players over the next few months, but consider the 2020s recruiting season to be over. With 22 official signees, the Aggies seem set for a break out come August of next season.

Entering his second full season on the recruiting trail, the Aggies now will likely finish with a consensus top 10 class for the third straight season. The team currently ranks sixth on both Rivals and 24/7Sports while also sporting an eighth-place grade from ESPN.

Several players will likely make an immediate impact. Five-star wide receiver Demond Demas is going to be a part of the long-term program, but perhaps someone such as cornerback Brian George could be a starter early. Other players such as Antonio Doyle, a top 100 linebacker prospect, might be leaving camp this spring as a starter.

